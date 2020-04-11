Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
A man has been arrested after threatening to set a building on fire and barricading himself inside a property during a standoff with police yesterday.
Crime

Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

by Brayden Heslehurst
11th Apr 2020 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after threatening to set fire to a house and barricading himself in a garage of a Logan home during a standoff with police yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Mayes Avenue at Kingston just after 6am after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"The man has barricaded himself in the downstairs area of the dwelling of the property and allegedly threatened to set fire to the premises," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"The man was not associated with the property.

"After negotiations with police the man has exited the downstairs area of the dwelling and was subsequently arrested by officers."

The criminal investigations unit is continuing investigations into several serious charges.

Originally published as Man barricades himself inside home in standoff with police

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Safety first in health recruitment drives say authorities

        premium_icon Safety first in health recruitment drives say authorities

        News Health services seek former health workers to return to the job for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        premium_icon Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        Health Days after pleading with people to stay home, police fine people breaching health...

        VALE: Dr Bill passes away at 102

        premium_icon VALE: Dr Bill passes away at 102

        People and Places He was a man of his community, serving Grafton and Australia as an eye doctor, and...

        CALLOUT: Helping people cope by telling it like it is

        premium_icon CALLOUT: Helping people cope by telling it like it is

        People and Places Tell us how you’re coping with the extraordinary circumstances we’ve been thrust...