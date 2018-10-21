Menu
A MAN was bashed during an attempted armed holdup after he left the Caloundra Midnight Chemist in the early hours of this morning.
Shop involved in two armed robberies over weekend

Bill Hoffman
by
21st Oct 2018 9:32 AM
UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the same Caloundra chemist shop was involved in two armed robberies during the weekend.

A 42-year-old Kings Beach man has been charged with one count of armed robbery and seven counts of fraud after he entered the Caloundra Midnight Chemist around 5.15pm, and allegedly produced a knife and demanded medication.

Police would allege the staff member complied with the man then fleeing the business on foot.

  The staff member was not physically injured in the incident.

   Just seven hours later a staff member leaving the pharmacy was hospitalised after being assaulted by a man wielding a taser-like weapon (see below).

   There was no suggestion the two incidents were otherwise linked.

    In the earlier incident a man was charged after allegedly producing a knife when he entered the business Shop involved in two armed robberies Friday afternoon.

About 5.15pm, it will be alleged a man demanded medication from a male staff member at a pharmacy on Mayes Avenue.

It will be further alleged the staff member compiled with the man's demands before the man fled the business on foot.

The male staff member was not physically injured during the robbery.

 

EARLIER: POLICE were investigating a violent attempted armed robbery in Caloundra overnight that has left a 36-year-old victim with serious head injuries.

The incident occurred just after midnight at the Caloundra Midnight Chemist in Mayes Avenue.

A police spokesman said that at about 12.10am, the male victim exited a business on Mayes Avenue and was confronted by a man holding a Taser-type weapon.

He said the man assaulted the victim, striking him to the head, and demanded he hand over cash, forcing the victim to run from the scene.

The alleged assailant fled the scene on foot in a westerly direction along Mayes Avenue and was observed to enter a cream-coloured vehicle similar to a Toyota Camry that was parked on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Mayes Avenue.

No property was taken during the incident.

The man is described as having a slim build, wearing a black jumper and dark jeans and has a tattoo on his right hand.

The victim received a cut above his left eye and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Information about crime could be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au at any time.

Quote this reference number: QP1801953696

assault caloundra caloundra midnight chemist queensland ambulance service robbery sunshine coast university hospital
