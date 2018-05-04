Truck crashes with passing vehicles then flipped

Emergency services work to free the man trapped in the cabin of the truck following a serious crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses of a white Isuzu truck towing an excavator on a trailer following a a serious traffic crash at Wongawallan last night.

Police allege the truck was travelling along Tambourine-Oxenford Rd around 5.30pm when it crashed with two passing vehicles, pushing one of them off the road.

The truck then flipped onto its roof.

The truck driver was transported to hospital in a critical condition, while three other patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam vision of a white Isuzu truck with an excavator on a trailer travelling along Tambourine-Oxenford Road prior to the incident to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Earlier 8pm: Four patients have been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital following a crash involving a truck and two cars at Elevation Drive, Wongawallan.

The male truck driver was transported in a serious condition and the three other patients had minor injuries.

The intersection of Elevation Drive and Tambourine-Oxenford Rd remains closed as police work to clear the scene.

The cabin of the truck was crushed by the force of the crash.

Earlier 6.50pm: A staff member at a tavern close to the serious traffic crash involving a truck and two cars has described the seconds leading up to and after the crash, saying he heard screams that "went on for quite some time".

Fox and Hounds director Justin Hemer said the truck let out a long warning horn before crashing in to the two cars.

"We heard the tooting of the horn, that went on before an extremely large bang and brakes and the screams," Mr Hemer said.

"The screaming went on and on for quite some time."

Mr Hemer then raced outside and called triple-zero while making his way down to the crash.

"The neighbours came out and cars had stopped to help," Mr Hemer said.

"Everyone was running down there.

"The truck seems to have lots its brakes and rolled. It was a small truck with an excavator, a digger on the back.

"He (the truck driver) had a massive laceration and was losing a lot of blood."

Mr Hemer said the intersection of Tambourine-Oxenford Rd and Elevation Drive is notorious for crashes.

"We've had a few others (crashes)," he said.

"They need to make changes to that intersection. They're just about to resurface it but I don't think it will help."

Earlier 6.30pm: A MAN is being treated for a serious head injury after his truck rolled on to two vehicles in the Gold Coast hinterland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Elevation Drive, Wongawallan about 5.35pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle but has recently been extricated and is being treated by paramedics and is in a serious condition.

Police say Tambourine-Oxenford Rd is currently closed at the Elevation Drive intersection.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.