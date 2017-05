EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck incident at Ulmarra, where a man is believed to be trapped under a vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called out to the site on the Pacific Highway about 4.30pm.

Early indications suggests the patient, a male believed to be in his mid-20s, was trapped under the vehicle.

The spokesman said his leg, and possibly chest, was trapped.

Traffic is not believed to be affected at this time.