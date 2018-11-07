Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man bitten by shark, drives himself to hospital

RossKendall
by RossKendall
8th Feb 2015 4:23 PM | Updated: 9th Feb 2015 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN drove himself to hospital with severe wounds to his back after he was bitten by a shark at 7 Mile Beach this morning.

Jabez Reitman was surfing at Seven Mile beach when the attack occurred.

Jabez Reitman after he was bitten by what is believed to have been a shark.
Jabez Reitman after he was bitten by what is believed to have been a shark.

"A shark jumped up and grabbed me, I probably should have stayed in bed," he told channel 9 news, on the way into Gold Coast Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

"At first I thought it was a dolphin, until [the bite] started stinging,"

"Then I realised I had some pretty severe lacerations," he said.

"There were puncture wounds...what you would expect from a good gouging form a shark," he said.

Mr Reitman is a chef in Byron Bay and lives at Suffolk Park.

After the attack he drove himself to Byron Bay hospital before he was transferred to the Gold Coast.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks shark attack
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tale of brave soldiers brings Farlow family together

    premium_icon Tale of brave soldiers brings Farlow family together

    News 'My father Merton was the youngest one. He came back. Otherwise all of us crew wouldn't be here on the Lower Clarence.'

    Block by block the biggest jail in Australia is taking shape

    premium_icon Block by block the biggest jail in Australia is taking shape

    Crime Basic building technique keeps jail on schedule for 2020.

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Melbourne Cup: Truth about the horse that died

    Melbourne Cup: Truth about the horse that died

    Opinion WE heard the angry mob, but the silence of others spoke volumes.

    Local Partners