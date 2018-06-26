Menu
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.
Crime

Man 'blacked out' during long attack on woman

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Jun 2018 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:37 AM
A MAN tried to tell police he "blacked out" during a prolonged assault on a woman in Parkhurst on the weekend.

Boaz Michael Costello, 23, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said when police arrived, Costello told them he couldn't remember what happened as he'd blacked out.

However, the court heard the victim told police they had been arguing during a road trip from Byfield back to Rockhampton, so loudly that the childre in the back seat became scared.

At the Parkhurst residence, Costello was accusing another woman of being a liar and was threatening her when the victim tried to intervene and he grabbed her by the throat and pressed a thumb into it.

At one stage, he attempted to bite her face and head butt her and the other woman as the assault moved outside where he pushed the victim on the ground and continuing to assault her.

"She kneed the defendant in the groin area to get away," Mr Studdert said.

The court heard the victim managed to run to a nearby house for help.

Costello had received a suspended sentence along with probation in May 2017 for a similar offence.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Costello to a nine-month jail term with parole release on September 25 for this offence.

