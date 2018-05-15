Man broke up with girlfriend to go on reality TV show

LOVE triangles, smashed plates, first night hook-ups and a dumped girlfriend the day before filming - meet the new Australian cast members of Geordie Shore who are about to find global fame.

Filmed on the Gold Coast this year, the show's new season, which airs globally on MTV tomorrow, includes four Aussies who joined the English reality stars as they partied on the Glitter Strip.

The Australian cast members of Geordie Shore season 17: Nick Murdoch, Chrysten Zenoni, Dee Nguyen and Alex Macpherson

Nick Murdoch, 23, Brisbane estate agent

Murdoch, who lives with his mum and aunt, broke up with his girlfriend the night before filming so he didn't have to cheat.

"I said I don't want to go on the show in a relationship.

"If I do make a mistake when I'm extremely drunk I didn't want to do that to her. I'm not that kind of a guy," he said.

He ended up blacking out drunk on their first night out before putting his single status to good use.

"I'm in the shag pad a couple of times," he said.

The cast of Geordie Shore for season 17, filmed on the Gold Coast. Picture: Daniel Boud

Dee Nguyen, 25, Sydney pole dancer

Nguyen was scouted by a producer after appearing on Channel 7's First Dates and admits she still hasn't told her mother, who doesn't speak English or understand the internet, about the show.

It's probably for the best considering Nguyen hooks up with a Geordie co-star on her first night and left the house with a bruised bottom from falling over so often.

"I hooked up with one of the Geordies so that got interesting real quick," she said. "There are feelings involved ... and sharing a house with them was intense. I didn't think it would be that crazy."

Club promoter Alexander MacPherson is a new cast member on MTV's Geordie Shore.

Alex MacPherson, 22, Gold Coast club promoter

His mum described the show as "the devil" but MacPherson went in with no rules other than "go nuts and drink as much as you want".

While he is smitten with Sophie Kasaei, he did have a crack at co-star Chloe Ferry.

"Within 45 minutes of me arriving drama kicks off.

"There was a triangle and I was playing with fire a bit," he said. "(With Sophie) it was so unexpected. I did not picture us together at all, but she really grew on me."

He added that the different cultures saw many Aussie vs Geordie battles.

"There were plates thrown and tears. There's a couple of holes in the walls."

Chrysten Zenoni, 21, Gold Coast star of Ex on the Beach

The MTV reality star, who hasn't seen Geordie alumni Gaz Beadle since they hooked up on Ex on the Beach, is still trying to figure out what happened.

"I don't even remember because I was so drunk every night," she said.

However, she does know she didn't hit the shag pad.

"I didn't want to have sex on TV because it's there forever," she said.

Zenoni said she signed up for the show because she "can't act, so reality TV is a lot easier."

Geordie Shore airs on Foxtel's MTV tomorrow at 11am and 9.30pm.