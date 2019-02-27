Man busted for drink driving, resisting arrest faces court

SENTENCED: A Brooms Head man has been sentenced for high-range PCA and resisting arrest in Maclean Local Court.

A BROOMS Head man has been sentenced after he was caught drink driving more than three times over the legal limit, before resisting arrest when police attempted to move him from lying in the middle of the road outside Maclean Base Hospital.

Gary John Mills, 52, appeared in Maclean Local Court on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to high range PCA, fail to comply with a police direction, obstruct drivers or pedestrians and resist officer in execution of duty.

According to police facts, on August 3 last year police patrolling Brooms Head stopped Mills for a random breath test, which returned a positive result and he was taken back to Maclean Police Station for a secondary breath analysis.

During the process Mills was belligerent, and when asked where he was drinking told the officer "at your wife's house”. Mills said "you'd need to ask your wife” when he was asked what he had been drinking.

Mills returned a reading of 0.153 and was taken to Maclean Base Hospital for a blood sample.

Later that night police were called to the intersection of Union and Woodford Streets after receiving reports a man was lying on the road.

Police found Mills near the hospital, blocking vehicle access, and he refused to move.

When police attempted to arrest him he resisted and tried to pull his arms away and grab at the officer's pants and belts.

Mills was eventually arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station, and in the custody area he tried to grab hold of an officer's taser.

Magistrate J Gibson said Mills' actions could have led to serious injury, not just to himself but to the community and the officers.

Mr Gibson sentenced Mills to a 12month conditional release order and a 12month community corrections order. Mills was also fined $600 and disqualified from driving for seven months.