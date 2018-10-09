Menu
A Coutts Crossing man has faced Grafton Local Court over a drink driving charges.
Man busted for high- range drink driving

Jarrard Potter
9th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
A COUTTS Crossing man who attempted to drive home from a night out in Grafton, only to be stopped by police and return a breath test more than three times the legal limit, faced Grafton Local Court last week.

Damien Robert Hall, 27, appeared in court on Wednesday last week and entered guilty pleas to high range PCA and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

According to police facts tendered in court, on July 19 at 10.20pm police were stationary on North St and observed a Hyundai Santa Fe travelling west at excessive speed on the gravel section of the road.

Police followed the vehicle on to Morrison St before activating lights and sirens and stopped the vehicle for a roadside breath test.

When they approached the car police found Hall in the driver's seat and could smell a strong aroma of intoxicating liquor.

The roadside test returned a positive reading, and a breath analysis at Grafton Police Station showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158.

Hall told police he had approximately 10 drinks of spirits and wine between 6pm and 10pm.

In Grafton Local Court, Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Hall to a community corrections order for 12 months, and a six-month driving disqualification.

