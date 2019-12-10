Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Crime

Man busted with over $450k of cannabis in his car

by Sarah Matthews
10th Dec 2019 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a man after he was busted with more than $450,000 of cannabis in his car near Alice Springs on Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was found with 19kg of cannabis in vacuum seal bags, six vials of cannabis oil and a quantity of cash as he was driving just south of Alice Springs.

Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car in Alice Springs. Picture: PFES
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car in Alice Springs. Picture: PFES

He has been charged with possessing and supplying a commercial quantity of the drug.

He will remain in custody until he faces Alice Springs Local Court in January.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        premium_icon SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence Police detect car flying down highway near Cowper

        Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

        premium_icon Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

        Crime 22-year-old pleads guilty to two charges after alleged incidents at South...

        IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to celebrate

        premium_icon YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to celebrate

        News Here's how you came out to see the new Grafton bridge up close