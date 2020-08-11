Menu
A Gladstone man has been left physically and emotionally devastated after allegedly being bashed and robbed in a two-hour ordeal during a home invasion.
Crime

Man ‘cable tied and bashed’ in brutal two-hour ordeal

by Sophie Chirgwin
11th Aug 2020 2:58 PM
A Queensland man allegedly targeted in a vicious home invasion suffered injuries so severe he will need facial reconstruction.

Pictures show the shocking results of the alleged assault, where Jamie John Hewitt says he was "cable tied and bashed" by three men in his rural home in Ambrose, 30 minutes outside of Gladstone last Tuesday.

The shocking ordeal lasted two hours, and left Hewitt with severe facial injuries.

Jamie John Hewitt suffered severe injuries. Picture: Facebook
Jamie John Hewitt suffered severe injuries. Picture: Facebook

"I was at home about 11 o'clock, midmorning sort of thing, and these three lads turned up and started talking to me," Hewitt told The Courier-Mail.

"They came in and they cable tied me, bashed me and ransacked the house. They stole my ute and wheels, and anything they could load into the back of it."

Luckily for Hewitt, his ute was found but he is still searching for his customised wheels which are worth $600 each.

Custom made wheels were stolen from the property and still haven't been found. Picture: Facebook
Custom made wheels were stolen from the property and still haven't been found. Picture: Facebook

Hewitt has bought a train ticket to arrive in Brisbane on Friday to have facial reconstruction on both cheeks plus work on his nose, which he says is "all smashed".

"I wasn't going to go (to hospital) but I went into town and stopped by a friend's place and she said 'Jamie you've got to go, you're a mess'".

"They were just punching into me, punching into me - they didn't stop."

Police have confirmed they are investigating the matter.

So far one man has been charged and remanded in custody to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 28.

The 25-year-old man from Gladstone has been charged with one count of entering a dwelling with intent, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man 'cable tied and bashed' in brutal two-hour ordeal

