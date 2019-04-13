Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENERIC IMAGE
GENERIC IMAGE Nicholas Falconer
Crime

Man calls police 'pigs' in drunken state, ends up in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who yelled obscenities at police who were called to a disturbance at a shelter on Quay St claims he doesn't remember the incident due to alcohol he'd consumed.

Marshall John Henry pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance and contravening police direction.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to the shelter at 8.20pm on February 27 due to reports of many people causing a disturbance.

She said the defendant approached the officers and told them "get f---ed, you pigs" before walking away continuing to yell obscenities at officers.

Ms Kurtz said officers told him to stop, but he did not.

She said they asked him for his name and address and he declined to give them that information.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client did not remember this incident due to being intoxicated.

Henry was fined $700 and convictions were recorded.

drunk and disorderly drunken offences police public nuisance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    premium_icon Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    Politics A new pool and radiology centre are among the first announcements for the campaign, which candidate will tick off the things you care about?

    Youth score on Rebound

    premium_icon Youth score on Rebound

    News A new youth program is set to start in Grafton next month

    Grafton Public School Infants Easter parade

    premium_icon Grafton Public School Infants Easter parade

    News Take a look at our huge gallery of the kids

    • 13th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    Changed conditions on Pacific Highway next week

    Changed conditions on Pacific Highway next week

    News Road work will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday

    • 13th Apr 2019 9:00 AM