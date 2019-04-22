Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Iluka man was arrested and charged after a high speed pursuit on Friday night.
An Iluka man was arrested and charged after a high speed pursuit on Friday night. TREVOR VEALE
Crime

Man caught 100km over speed limit

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man was caught going nearly 100km/h over the speed limit last weekend.

Just after 7am on Sunday morning police detected a Toyota Aurion allegedly travelling 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on Summerland Way, Whiporie.

Coffs Clarence District Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was then clocked at 153km/h, before speeding up to approximately 200km/h.

Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns but the car was then seen by another Highway Patrol vehicle shortly after and pulled over.

The 44-year-old Queensland man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving at a speed/manner dangerous, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New service welcomes migrants to our community

    premium_icon New service welcomes migrants to our community

    Community Moving to a new place can be daunting, LOETUS want to make the change easier for migrants in the Clarence Valley

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    News Northbound lanes are being impacted after a crash earlier today

    Woman charged went double speed limit

    premium_icon Woman charged went double speed limit

    Crime The driver went more than 230km/h in wet conditions last night