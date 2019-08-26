Menu
Crime

NAMED: Local father caught with 616 images of child porn

Emily Bradfield
by
23rd Aug 2019 5:55 PM
THE gallery was empty as Andrich John Scantlebury sat in the dock of the Dalby District Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Scantlebury's residence on June 18, 2015, where they seized a number of computer devices and found a total 616 images depicting young girls in compromising positions.

A majority of the images contained on Scantlebury's devices were classified as category six, animated or virtual, with just over 20 images falling in the more serious categories three and four.

Defence lawyer David Jones told the court Scantlebury stumbled across the material when searching for adult content.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Scantlebury "succumbed to temptation" in choosing to access the material regardless of his intent.

Scantlebury pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation materials.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for an operational period of two years. 

child exploitation material dalby district court

