Drink driver allegedly falls asleep at wheel

HORNS would have been blaring last night on a road south of Brisbane, after a drink driver allegedly stopped for a nap in the middle of the road.

About 7.30pm last night, police were patrolling Hillcrest in Logan when they observed a gold Toyota Kluger stopped in the middle of Anzac Ave and blocking traffic.

When police approached the car they allegedly found a man slumped over the driver's seat asleep.

Police woke the "disorientated" man and accompanied him to Brown Plains Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath test of 0.258 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

The 45-year-old Hillcrest man's license was immediately suspended.

He was charged with high range drink driving and will appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 4.