Police doing Breathalyse tests in Royal Parade, Parkville. Breath testing. Breathalyser.
Crime

Drink driver allegedly falls asleep at wheel

by Danielle Buckley
8th Aug 2018 6:54 PM

HORNS would have been blaring last night on a road south of Brisbane, after a drink driver allegedly stopped for a nap in the middle of the road.

About 7.30pm last night, police were patrolling Hillcrest in Logan when they observed a gold Toyota Kluger stopped in the middle of Anzac Ave and blocking traffic.

When police approached the car they allegedly found a man slumped over the driver's seat asleep.

Police woke the "disorientated" man and accompanied him to Brown Plains Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath test of 0.258 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

The 45-year-old Hillcrest man's license was immediately suspended.

He was charged with high range drink driving and will appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 4.

drink driving editors picks queensland crime

