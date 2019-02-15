Menu
Police are searching for a man who may be able to help with investigations into the inappropriate filming of women at a Coast clothing store.
Man caught on CCTV filming women in Coast change rooms

15th Feb 2019 10:07 AM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man alleged to have inappropriately filmed women in public change rooms at Maroochydore.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Thursday, January 7 between 12.30-1pm inside a sporting and clothing store at the Sunshine Plaza.

 

Initial investigations suggest the man may have filmed women without their knowledge.

The man was confronted by a woman inside the change room before fleeing the Maroochydore Road centre.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or has been a victim of the inappropriate behaviour to report the matter.

crime inappropriate filming maroochydore public assistance sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

