Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
Crime

Man caught on CCTV stealing toys from Salvation Army

Felicity Ripper
18th Nov 2019 2:53 PM | Updated: 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has faced court for stealing children's' toys from a Coast Salvation Army store.

Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour store at about 6.30pm on May 19.

When police attended the store Bayliss, from Nambour, had left with two other people

"CCTV footage shows the defendant taking various clothing items, a plastic toy, Nerf gun and other items," police prosecutor Vicki Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss was wanted by police until they spotted him walking in Nambour on June 27.

Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said Bayliss came into police custody for a fail to appear charge in August and he was found to be in possession of a point of methamphetamine.

At Nambour Magistrates Court today Bayliss pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and stealing.

"He is currently on probation for like offences," Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss said he worked part time as a concreter.

He was fined $600 for each offence and the convictions were recorded.

editors picks nambour sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LITTLE HAIL: Storm cuts narrow path

        premium_icon LITTLE HAIL: Storm cuts narrow path

        Weather It was the hope to help put out fires, but we'll have to wait just a bit longer

        SHAMEFUL PAST: Three local massacre sites detailed

        premium_icon SHAMEFUL PAST: Three local massacre sites detailed

        News Every dot on this map reveals an horrific part of history.

        VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

        premium_icon VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

        News A ROUTINE night has turned into chaos for a Coffs Coast resident.

        IN COURT: 51 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today