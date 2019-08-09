Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
News

Man caught stealing same sheep twice

by Chris Lees
9th Aug 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man was fined more than $27,000 for stealing the same 10-head of sheep twice.

Police said after the sheep were reported missing from a Bluewater property in July 2018, the 42-year-old man was charged in November 2018 for stock stealing and two counts of unlawfully using stock.

It was alleged the man had stolen the same sheep in June 2018.

On August 7 the man was fined $27,773 in the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hogenelst from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said the squad took the offence of stock stealing very seriously and would encourage anyone who has been the victim of stock stealing to report it to police.

"We would further encourage anyone who has information relating to the stealing of livestock that may assist us with our investigations, to contact us," he said.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crime sheep theft

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    Crime BROKEN glass, shouting and dogs barking broke the silence the moment police swooped on a house as part of tactical raids to dismantle an alleged drug syndicate.

    YOUR STORY: Have you got a tale about life by the Clarence?

    premium_icon YOUR STORY: Have you got a tale about life by the Clarence?

    News 53 Islands has started a movement within community

    High-flying Maclean High Bats swoop in on major title

    premium_icon High-flying Maclean High Bats swoop in on major title

    Rugby League Once-in-a-generation team reach final of state knockout

    REVEALED: Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Business Creating family friendly environment a top priority for this salon