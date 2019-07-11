Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Keith Coupe
Cameron Keith Coupe Facebook
Crime

'I'm not the father!': man celebrates news with drugs

Lachlan Mcivor
by
11th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS POLICE approached two men acting suspiciously at the back of a Boonah business, one of them put something down his pants.

That man was Cameron Keith Coupe, 23, of Kalbar who appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on two charges.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said at 8.30pm, on March 1, police asked two men to put anything in their possession on the ground in front of them.

Coupe put down a phone, scales, $175 in cash, a straw and clip-seal bags from his pants on to the ground.

He told police one of the bags had two capsules of MDMA and the other had MDMA powder.

Coupe said the straw was used to sniff the drugs and the scales to weigh them.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Coupe, a machine operator, had been out celebrating with friends after finding out he wasn't the father of a child after receiving the results of a paternity test.

The issue had weighed on his mind for six months.

The court heard he was drug-free since the incident.

Coupe pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes for using drugs.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $800, to be referred to SPER, and the property was forfeited.

Lachlan McIvor

More Stories

boonah cameron keith coupe crime drugs ipswich court kalbar
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    premium_icon 'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    News 'I was gone for just two and a half minutes and when I got back I finished my beer and then, bam, I was off my face'

    2019 Grafton Cup preview - your guide to the big race

    premium_icon 2019 Grafton Cup preview - your guide to the big race

    Racing Carnival Ladbrokes head of content Thomas Hackett sums up each of the runners

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:20 AM
    GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    People and Places Three huge galleries of revellers on Ramornie Day

    Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    premium_icon Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    Crime Police arrive at scene to find angry, frustrated man