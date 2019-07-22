Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

Entry to Splendour in the Grass 2019 at Byron Bay.

Entry to Splendour in the Grass 2019 at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN allegedly carrying more than 200 MDMA tablets is one of more than 200 people charged with drug offences at this year's Splendour in the Grass.

A high-visibility police operation commenced at the North Byron Parklands last Thursday, maintaining a safe environment for the record crowd of more than 42,000 patrons daily across the event.

The operation involved officers from Tweed/Byron Police District, assisted by general duties officers from across Northern Region, as well as the NSW Police Dog Unit, Mounted Unit, Operations Support Group, Public Order and Riot Squad and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

During the operation, in excess of 350 drug detections were recorded with more than 2.8kg of illicit drugs seized, predominantly MDMA tablets and cannabis.

Of note, a 21-year-old Queensland man was arrested after police allegedly located more 220 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, cocaine and cannabis inside a vehicle at the site's campgrounds.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable quantity and possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 5.

Splendour in the Grass 2019 gets under way with brilliant weather and music. Marc Stapelberg

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell, said he was pleased with overall crowd behaviour; however, there are still some people who aren't getting the message about bringing illegal drugs to the event.

"This year, a record amount of prohibited drugs was seized at Splendour in the Grass - it's disappointing that despite the warnings, we continue to detect the possession and supply of these illicit substances.

"Not only is it a serious criminal offence, it is also harmful to your health; it can impact not only your life, but the lives of those around you.

"The safety of festival-goers remains our number one priority," Supt Roptell said.

Police at Splendour in the Grass 2019 in Byron Bay , Marc Stapelberg

Meanwhile, police are urging people commencing their journey home to travel safely on the roads.

"With thousands of festival-goers leaving today, please allow extra travel time, expect delays and make sure you take regular rest breaks," Supt Roptell said.

"Our Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be conducting mobile RBT and RDT operations, cracking down on motorists who refuse to obey the road rules."