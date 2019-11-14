Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A taser was deployed but it had no effect on the man
A taser was deployed but it had no effect on the man Jenna Thompson
News

Man charged after assaulting police near Grafton

14th Nov 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been charged after allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting police in the state's Northern Rivers region.

About 11pm yesterday (Wednesday 13 November 2019), officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were conducting patrols of Kangaroo Creek Road, Coutts Crossing, following reports of suspicious activity.

A Toyota utility was stopped, and police spoke with the driver, who allegedly became violent and did not follow direction. A physical altercation took place and OC spray was deployed with no effect.

A Taser was deployed, which also had no effect, and the man attempted to punch an officer, before fleeing the property on foot into dense bushland.

About 6am today (Thursday 14 November 2019), a 35-year-old man attended Grafton Police Station where he was arrested.

The man was charged with resist officer in execution of duty, assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, assault officer in execution of duty (x2), escape police custody and use class A vehicle number plate obscured/defaced.

He was refused bail to appear before Grafton Local Court today (Thursday 14 November 2019).

An acting inspector and senior constable both sustained minor injuries.

clarence crime
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NIGHTMARE: Nymboida fights back after hells pays a visit

        premium_icon NIGHTMARE: Nymboida fights back after hells pays a visit

        News Tales of heroism, sacrifice and luck from village residents who decided to stay and fight as the fires of hell approached

        PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

        premium_icon PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

        News Maclean Bowling Club's big day on the green

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        News Find out the latest bushfire information for Thursday, Nov 14

        WINNER: Our state super speller siblings

        premium_icon WINNER: Our state super speller siblings

        Education Brothers on top of the spelling world after big win