Man charged after assaulting police near Grafton

A taser was deployed but it had no effect on the man

A taser was deployed but it had no effect on the man Jenna Thompson

A man has been charged after allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting police in the state's Northern Rivers region.

About 11pm yesterday (Wednesday 13 November 2019), officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were conducting patrols of Kangaroo Creek Road, Coutts Crossing, following reports of suspicious activity.

A Toyota utility was stopped, and police spoke with the driver, who allegedly became violent and did not follow direction. A physical altercation took place and OC spray was deployed with no effect.

A Taser was deployed, which also had no effect, and the man attempted to punch an officer, before fleeing the property on foot into dense bushland.

About 6am today (Thursday 14 November 2019), a 35-year-old man attended Grafton Police Station where he was arrested.

The man was charged with resist officer in execution of duty, assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, assault officer in execution of duty (x2), escape police custody and use class A vehicle number plate obscured/defaced.

He was refused bail to appear before Grafton Local Court today (Thursday 14 November 2019).

An acting inspector and senior constable both sustained minor injuries.