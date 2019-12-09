Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

CCTV footage of a man who allegedly tried to hold up a South Grafton service stations.

A MAN has pleaded guilty to two charges in Grafton Local Court after he allegedly demanded cash brandishing a weapon at a South Grafton service station on Sunday afternoon.

At 1.45pm yesterday a man has attended Caltex service station on the Pacific Highway at the southern entry of South Grafton.

The man was allegedly wearing all black clothes, with a black hat, large grey gloves and a shirt covering his face.

The man attempted to enter the side entry of the service station where he was confronted by an employee, and has fled on foot across nearby Heber St.

Coffs/Clarence police alleged the man armed himself with a tyre iron, and entered the United Service Station.

He allegedly struck the front counter with the tyre iron and demanded the console operator give him all the money.

The operator screamed and fled to the rear office, when the man fled the scene.

Police were called and Coffs/Clarence police began their investigation.

At approximately 5pm, a 22-year-old South Grafton man was stopped in South Grafton.

He was arrested and later charged with face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, and demand money with menace.

He was bail refused to Grafton Local Court, where he entered pleas of guilty to both charges.

The matter has been adjourned for sentence to February 3 next year.