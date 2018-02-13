Man charged after child approach in South Grafton

A man has been charged after approaching a 12-year-old in South Grafton.

A man has been charged after approaching a 12-year-old in South Grafton. Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged after a girl was allegedly approached at South Grafton yesterday.

About 8.30am on Monday February 12, a 12-year-old girl was sitting alone at a bus stop on Skinner Street, near New Street.

Police allege a man, walking along Skinner Street, crossed the road and approached the girl.

He allegedly touched the girl's hands before trying to engage her in conversation.

When she did not respond, the man moved a short distance away before he approached her again and allegedly committed an act of indecency.

The girl told the man to go away several times before he left the bus stop.

She flagged down a passing motorist for assistance who assisted her in contacting her family, who in-turn reported the incident to police.

Following inquiries, about 2pm yesterday officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command arrested a 39-year-old man on New Street.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with intimidation, assault, offensive behaviour and commit act of indecency.

The man was refused bail and appeared at Grafton Local Court today before being remanded to re-appear at the same court on Monday 19 February 19 2018.