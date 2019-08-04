Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALMOST HOME: A man has been charged with crashing his car into a neighbour's yard in Woodgate.
ALMOST HOME: A man has been charged with crashing his car into a neighbour's yard in Woodgate. Contributed
Crime

Man charged after crashing car into neighbour's yard

Geordi Offord
by
4th Aug 2019 7:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN from Woodgate has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a neighbour's yard.

The incident happened at about 7.25 on Saturday night after the 40-year-old had a night out in the coastal town.

The man allegedly failed to stop at a T-junction, driving his vehicle into the front of his neighbour's yard.

A breath analysis was taken and a blood-alcohol reading of .224 was allegedly returned.

The man sustained minor injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 20.

crash into house crime driving under the influence editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Your Business Excellence award winners

    premium_icon REVEALED: Your Business Excellence award winners

    Breaking See the complete list of winners for the 2019 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    Crime Car crashed near Qld border in 22km chase

    Voting still open for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon Voting still open for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    News Cuts on Fitzroy lead the pack with voting closing soon

    EPIC: Comets come from the heavens to seal home grand final

    premium_icon EPIC: Comets come from the heavens to seal home grand final

    News GRAFTON looked to be home as they held a big lead well into the game