Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month. Scott Powick
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 10:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

editors picks headbutt warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage charge
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Why this 'shortcut' is a road to tragedy

    premium_icon Why this 'shortcut' is a road to tragedy

    News Clarence Valley road becomes an unofficial part of the Pacific Highway

    • 2nd Jan 2019 4:00 PM
    Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

    Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

    News Heavy holiday traffic delays reported at Harwood and around scene

    • 2nd Jan 2019 2:20 PM
    Low cost, walk-in vaccinations come into force

    premium_icon Low cost, walk-in vaccinations come into force

    Politics Pharmacist praised for role in making vaccinations easier.

    Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

    premium_icon Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

    Cricket VALLETTE ready to pull on Country Sixers colours.

    Local Partners