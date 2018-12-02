Menu
Man charged after dog dies in locked car

1st Dec 2018 6:30 PM | Updated: 2nd Dec 2018 3:23 PM

A MAN has been charged after a German Shepherd died in a locked car in Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday about 2pm after members of the public saw a deceased dog in an unattended Holden utility.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

It's alleged the owner of the one-year-old German Shepherd left the dog in the vehicle for a number of hours while he attended a nearby licensed premises.

The vehicle was locked, and the dog allegedly had no access to water.

Following inquiries, a 45-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.

The Queensland man is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, February 4.

