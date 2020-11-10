Man charged after four calves stolen

A man has been charged by Rural Crime Investigators in relation to the theft of cattle from a property at Newton Boyd earlier this year.

A man has been charged by Rural Crime Investigators in relation to the theft of cattle from a property at Newton Boyd earlier this year.

POLICE have charged a man in connection to the theft of cattle from a property west of Grafton earlier this year.

On Wednesday September 2 2020 officers from the New England Police District’s Rural Crime Prevention Team were called to a property at Newton Boyd, after four cleanskin calves were discovered missing by their owner.

Inquiries were commenced on properties through the Newton Boyd and Grafton areas, which eventually led investigators to speak to a 55-year-old man who was known to the owner.

On Wednesday September 9 this year police recovered four calves which were found to have been earmarked, branded and castrated. They were later reunited with their owner.

A man has been charged by Rural Crime Investigators in relation to the theft of cattle from a property near Glen Innes earlier this year.

Following an extensive investigation the 55-year-old was last week issued with a Court Attendance Notice and charged with steal cattle. He is due to appear at Glen Innes Local Court on December 16.

Rural Crime Prevention Team North West Zone coordinator, Detective Sergeant Bennett Nolan, emphasised the importance of victims reporting matters at the earliest stage possible.

“This investigation involved Rural Crime Investigators from New England and Coffs/Clarence Police Districts conducting inquiries at numerous properties in the Newton Boyd and Grafton areas, including obtaining samples for DNA analysis from more than 60 cattle from four different properties,” he said.

“It is just one example of the lengths that we will go to ensure that rural crime is thoroughly investigated and the results that can be achieved when stock theft is reported promptly.”

Anyone with information about those responsible for stock theft can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000