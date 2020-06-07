Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
News

Man charged after “gel blasters”, drugs, taser, found

Holly Cormack
7th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN faces court after police located a stolen vehicle, firearms, a taser, and drugs at a Murwillumbah property last Thursday.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant at the address, where they allegedly located a stolen Subaru Liberty motor vehicle, as well as the prohibited weapons and drugs.

The 28 year-old man has been charged with drug and firearm offences.

Police are reminding people that while gel blasters are legal in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, they are classed as firearms in New South Wales and Victoria and a Firearms Licence is required to possess such an item.

Gel blasters look like real firearms, but shoot water-filled gel pellets rather than bullets.

The arrest is part of Operation Marauder, which is a Tweed Byron Police District Operation focused on stolen motor vehicles, property, drugs and cross border crime.

Enquires are ongoing.

More Stories

gel blasters illegal firearms northern rivers crime tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mountain View to host eight extra days of racing per year

        premium_icon Mountain View to host eight extra days of racing per year

        Motor Sports Grafton Sporting Car Club Inc. have received a big boost from Clarence Valley Council

        74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        premium_icon 74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        Crime It was just hours after the reintroduction of double demerits, and for one rider a...

        Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        premium_icon Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        Business After taking over the Maclean store, couple will expand their offering to create...

        ULMARRA CUP: Local lad leads from start to finish

        premium_icon ULMARRA CUP: Local lad leads from start to finish

        Sport Top ride ensures Ulmarra Cup stays in the Clarence Valley for 2020