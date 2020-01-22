Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after police find cannabis crop on busy road

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with drug offences after police located more than 80 mature cannabis plants in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police executed a search warrant at Tallebudgera Valley on Tuesday and found 82 mature plants off Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

A 52-year-old local man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection with a crime.

Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police
Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

The plants will be destroyed when they are no longer required as evidence.

Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police
Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
cannabis crime drug bust drugs marijuana police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton Mall News owners to sell after 10 years

        premium_icon Grafton Mall News owners to sell after 10 years

        Business ‘We originally didn’t think we would be here 10 years, but we’re still here, and enjoying it, but I think it’s just about the right time for us to go.’

        Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        premium_icon Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        News Medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges dismissed in landmark

        Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        premium_icon Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

        News Close call for driver who faced two trucks head-on. SEE THE VIDEO

        How unhealthy is the Clarence Valley?

        premium_icon How unhealthy is the Clarence Valley?

        News This is how your suburb stacks up when it comes to health.