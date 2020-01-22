Man charged after police find cannabis crop on busy road

A MAN has been charged with drug offences after police located more than 80 mature cannabis plants in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police executed a search warrant at Tallebudgera Valley on Tuesday and found 82 mature plants off Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

A 52-year-old local man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection with a crime.

Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

The plants will be destroyed when they are no longer required as evidence.