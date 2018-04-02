Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Crime

Police officer sent flying into the air

by Talisa Eley
2nd Apr 2018 6:57 AM

A MAN has been charged following an alleged hit and run incident on Brisbaneâ€™s southside yesterday that left a traffic police officer injured.

The officer, from the Road Policing Command, was conducting a speed camera radar on the corner of Bapaume and Peronne roads at Tarragindi about 4.20pm yesterday when a car hit the man, sending him flying in the air.

Police on scene of a hit and run on Brisbane’s southside. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Police on scene of a hit and run on Brisbane’s southside. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

The officer, 57, had clocked the car speeding with a hand-held radar and stepped out to flag him down when the vehicle continued towards him, hitting him with force.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the witnesses was an off-duty nurse who offered first-aid at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed the police officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

A 24-year-old Coopers Plains man was taken into custody shortly before 9pm last night.

He has since been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, serious assault police causing bodily harm, fail to remain at or near road incident, driving without a licence, unregistered motor vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

The man will appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

car crash editors picks hit and run injuries police officer
Road ahead looks fine for motels

Road ahead looks fine for motels

Business Despite two motels being up for sale in South Grafton, there could be a strong future ahead for motel industry after the bypass

CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

People and Places From Grafton to the Paralympics and beyond

Crash near Wooli turn off

Crash near Wooli turn off

News Pacific Highway crash on Easter Monday

  • 2nd Apr 2018 8:25 AM

Local Partners