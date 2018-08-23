Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested and charged following an alleged police pursuit through Grafton.
A man was arrested and charged following an alleged police pursuit through Grafton.
Crime

Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
by
23rd Aug 2018 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

A 33-YEAR-OLD man is facing a number of serious charges following his arrest after an alleged police pursuit in Grafton on Wednesday.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling Clarence Street, Grafton, when they spotted a man, allegedly wanted on several outstanding warrants, travelling in a BMW sedan yesterday.

Police pursued the man through Grafton but it was called off due to safety concerns.

Following inquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested outside a home in Powell Street about 2.30pm and he was taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (x2), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous (x2), drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (x2), and three outstanding warrants.

He was refused bail and appeared before Grafton Local Court today where he was refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday.

Inquiries continue.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district grafton nsw police police pursuit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Speed makes final decision on coaching future

    premium_icon Speed makes final decision on coaching future

    Rugby League SPEED was in talks with several clubs, including the Woolgoolga Seahorses, with the Rebels understood to have gone as far as tabling an offer to the coach.

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Environment Find out the latest news on fires across the Clarence Valley

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    News "I have made this decision because my community is fed up"

    Parliamentary adjournment not a good look, but practical: MP

    premium_icon Parliamentary adjournment not a good look, but practical: MP

    Politics Page MP dismayed at tactics in leadership battle

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:57 PM

    Local Partners