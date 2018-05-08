Menu
A man will face court after allegedly smearing faeces across the walls of his cell at Lismore Police Station.
Crime

Man charged after smearing faeces in cell

8th May 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:30 AM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly acting in an offensive manner in Nimbin and smearing faeces on a police cell.

Police will allege the 20-year-old, from Tugun, was intoxicated and using offensive language in Allsop Park, Nimbin about 3.15pm on Sunday.

He was allegedly carrying a large branch over his shoulder and was disturbing the peace.

Police arrested the man and took him to Nimbin Police Station, where he allegedly began punching a cell door.

The man was then transferred to Lismore Police Station, where he allegedly continued to punch and headbutt the cell door.

Police said he then defecated inside the cell, smearing his faeces over the walls.

The man was released into the care of a parent and was issued with an infringement notice for using offensive language.

He was also given a court attendance notice for destroying or damaging property.

Police said they would have the cell professionally cleaned and would request, through the court, for the man to reimburse the cleaning costs.

