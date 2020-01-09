Menu
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Man charged after stealing cash register from nursery

9th Jan 2020 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
A MAN has been charged after police investigated a robbery at a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police alleged at 3pm a man entered the store on Prescott Street, walked through the nursery and grabbed the cash register.

"It will further be alleged when challenged, the man ran from the business with the register towards Clifford Street before dropping it and removing money," the spokesperson said. 

"The man was challenged by employees of a neighbouring business who chased him before he allegedly threatened them with violence.

"Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old Roma man, who was allegedly in possession of cash and receipts from the business."

The spokesperson said the man had been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and robbery with violence and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

crime stealing theft toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

