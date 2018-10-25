Man charged after throwing brick at victim

A CASINO man has been charged over an alleged violent domestic assault.

Police will allege the 24-year-old threw cups and a brick at a person known to him on Tuesday, October 9.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said the brick hit the victim on the head.

"He then threatened the victim with a knife and kicked the victim on the head," he said.

"Today, police arrested the 24-year-old while he was at Casino Police Station.

"He has been charged with intimidation, destroy property, two counts of assault and armed with intent."

The man was refused bail and faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Sen Cnst Henderson urged those experiencing domestic violence, or those who know someone experiencing it, to reach out,

"Contact your local police, or at the very least reach out to a friend and speak to them about it," he said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can also phone 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).