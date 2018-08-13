Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied
Business

Man charged for bringing own shopping bag

by Ally Foster
13th Aug 2018 8:22 AM

A MAN has slammed Woolworths after his receipt showed the supermarket giant charged him for bringing his own reusable shopping bags.

Jason Taylor posted a photo on social media after finding a "BYO Bag" charge was added to his total, at 1 cent for every bag he brought.

"Go Woolworths. Charging us to use our own bags.," he wrote on Facebook.

"Sneaky little …"

But a Woolworths spokesperson claimed the added charge was a result of a technical glitch and assured customers it doesn't cost more to use their own bags, according to the Cairns Post.

"At Woolworths, you will receive 30 Woolworths ­Rewards points when you use your own reusable bags when shopping with us," the spokesperson said.

"This customer appears to have been impacted by a technical error during the switchover from the old rewards offer on Wednesday.

"We sincerely apologise for this error and ask them to keep their receipt and next time they're in store they should speak with the store manager or service desk manager and they will rectify this for them."

Related Items

bag ban editors picks plastic plastic bags woolworths
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CUTBACKS: Aged care facility to slash working hours

    premium_icon CUTBACKS: Aged care facility to slash working hours

    News SOUTHERN Cross Care, who operate St Catherine's Villa, confirmed they will cut its working hours in response to tighter government funding

    Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

    Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

    News Nearby bushfire is limiting visibility on the highway

    Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    premium_icon Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    News Family want justice after a TV report trashed Kay Smith's reputation

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets overpower Ghosts to earn grand final

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets overpower Ghosts to earn grand final

    Rugby League COMETS turned it on in a powerful semi-final display.

    Local Partners