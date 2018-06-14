Menu
The man was arrested by police on June 13.
Crime

Man charged with impersonating returned serviceman

14th Jun 2018 6:32 AM | Updated: 7:31 AM

A MAN is set to face court today after being charged with impersonating a returned serviceman.

The 49-year-old was charged under the Defence Act, after he was reported to police for the alleged impersonation.

As a result, on June 13, police executed a search warrant at a home in Goondiwindi where a quantity of military paraphernalia was seized.

The Goondiwindi man was charged with one count each of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman and improper use of service decorations.

He is due to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court later today.

crime goondiwindi impersonating a returned serviceman
Toowoomba Chronicle

