Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
News

Man charged in connection with Love Machine shooting

by Brianna Travers
30th Jun 2019 9:45 AM

Police have arrested and charged a man following the fatal Love Machine nightclub shooting in April.

The drive-by shooting left two people dead at the Prahran nightclub.

Security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, and nightclubber Richard Arow, 28, were killed when shots peppered the outside of the Love Machine nightclub on Little Chapel Street on April 14. Another four people were injured.

A 25-year-old Epping man was arrested in Epping around 11am yesterday.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder/assist principal offender, prohibited person possessing a firearm, stalking, making threats to kill and other offences.

Police also seized a handgun during the execution of a search warrant.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the shooting or a number of vehicles believed to be connected to it, to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

@briannatravers

More Stories

arrest charges editors picks love machine shooting

Top Stories

    How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    premium_icon How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    Racing Carnival How have the first day winners fared in the big races? We take a look back in time to see who backed up.

    CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    premium_icon CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    People and Places Eight show their dance moves for Cancer Council

    Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    premium_icon Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    News Police awaiting blood results from driver

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    News Two vehicles within 10min of each other with two different problems