Man charged in Grafton over Coffs Harbour shooting

POLICE have arrested and charged a man in Grafton today in relation to a shooting in Coffs Harbour earlier this year.

About 6.30pm on Saturday February 10, a 30-year-old man was dropped at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, suffering gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder. The man was allegedly sitting in a vehicle on Ridge St in Coffs Harbour at the time of the shooting. The man underwent surgery and was released from hospital.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Ebal to investigate the shooting.

Following inquiries, a 27-year-old Coffs Harbour man was arrested in Grafton earlier today.

The man was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 24 July 2018.

Inquiries by strike force detectives continue.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.