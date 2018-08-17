Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

Rae Wilson
by
17th Aug 2018 4:15 AM

A MAN has been charged with deliberately lighting a fire near Casino in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to a property on the Bruxer Highway at Tabulam, about 65km west of Casino, about 3pm on Wednesday after reports of a fire.

The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze that had spread to nearby bushland.

More than 12 hectares of bushland was burnt as a result of his alleged actions.

Following inquiries by officers from Richmond Police District, a 52-year-old man was arrested this afternoon at a property at Tabulam.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless in letting it spread.

The man has been remanded to appear at Casino Local Court on October 3.

Related Items

arson charges casino editors picks fire
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

    REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

    Crime It's the fifth anniversary of a 30-year-old's death. Matthew was found lying unconscious on the road at Graham Drive, Sandy Beach.

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:22 AM
    DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    premium_icon DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    News You voted, and here's the best in breed

    CRICKET: Clubs handed deadline for joint league choice

    premium_icon CRICKET: Clubs handed deadline for joint league choice

    Cricket CLARENCE clubs have until Monday to offer commitment.

    Grafton gallery now open 7 days a week

    Grafton gallery now open 7 days a week

    News Tourism accreditation opens up new opportunities

    Local Partners