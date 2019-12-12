Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
News

Man charged with murder of Kardell Lomas and unborn baby

12th Dec 2019 10:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the murder of a heavily pregnant woman found in a car boot. 

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Group this evening charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a woman's body at Raceview on December 10.

The Raceview man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with one count of murder, one count of killing unborn child and one count of interfere with a corpse.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group, have been investigating since the body of Kardell Lomas was located at a Raceview property yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of the 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established.

Ms Lomas' partner Traven Fisher man was arrested that evening and has been assisting police since.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.

body in boot editors picks ipswich court ipswich court news kardell lomas murder allegation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is Russia’s ban justified? Or is it overkill?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is Russia’s ban justified? Or is it...

        Sport The European’s are unable to compete in worldwide events including the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

        IT’S OPEN: First cars over the Grafton bridge

        premium_icon IT’S OPEN: First cars over the Grafton bridge

        News After a few false starts, the long awaited second crossing is open to traffic

        Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider verdict

        premium_icon Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider...

        Crime The jury in the murder trial of the man accused of the murder of Grafton jail...

        GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        premium_icon GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        News Missing for nine days, Jan Bramwell turned to social media with heartfelt memories...