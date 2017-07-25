22°
Man charged over alleged assaults

25th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged over the alleged assaults of three women in Grafton yesterday.

About 8am Monday, a 70-year-old woman was walking her dog along Powell Street, Grafton when she was approached by a 40-year-old man who allegedly indecently assaulted her.

Shortly after, a 40-year-old woman had delivered a parcel to a house on Hoof Street. While the woman was seated in the driver's seat of her Toyota Hiace van, she saw an unknown man walking towards her. The man entered the vehicle and allegedly assaulted her.

After a witness yelled at the man, the man exited the van and walked across the road to the other side of Hoof Street. The man ran towards a 55-year-old woman and allegedly assaulted her.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and commenced investigations.

A short time later, police arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with assault with act of indecency, common assault x 2, and prisoner escape lawful custody.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton local Court today.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Repairs start tomorrow on Pacific Hwy

Repairs start tomorrow on Pacific Hwy

AFTER three significant rainfall events, Roads and Maritime Services will continue their repair work on the Pacific Hwy tomorrow

12 jobs in the Clarence Valley right now

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for work? Here are some local jobs available

Mosquitoes get buzzy infecting 150 locals with diseases

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

114 Northern NSW residents diagnosed with Ross River virus

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

More than 3000 expected for annual family day

RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

HAVE these students started momentum for long-awaited riverfront development?

Our future in your hands (and a cartoonist's)

Cartoonist to leave mark on Our Future Clarence workshops

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

10 Things To Do this week...

acca dacca

Find out what fun events are happening in the Clarence Valley

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after an intense 8-hour grand final showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

