Man charged over alleged assaults

A MAN has been charged over the alleged assaults of three women in Grafton yesterday.

About 8am Monday, a 70-year-old woman was walking her dog along Powell Street, Grafton when she was approached by a 40-year-old man who allegedly indecently assaulted her.

Shortly after, a 40-year-old woman had delivered a parcel to a house on Hoof Street. While the woman was seated in the driver's seat of her Toyota Hiace van, she saw an unknown man walking towards her. The man entered the vehicle and allegedly assaulted her.

After a witness yelled at the man, the man exited the van and walked across the road to the other side of Hoof Street. The man ran towards a 55-year-old woman and allegedly assaulted her.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and commenced investigations.

A short time later, police arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with assault with act of indecency, common assault x 2, and prisoner escape lawful custody.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton local Court today.