Man charged over alleged indecent assault on child

A MAN will face court today charged over the indecent assault of a child at a shopping centre in northern NSW last week.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad and Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command commenced an investigation following reports an 11-year-old girl was indecently assaulted while shopping last Thursday.

Investigators were told the girl was approached by an unknown man, who engaged her in conversation before indecently assaulting her at a discount store in a shopping centre on Treelands Drive, Yamba, about 2.30pm.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 50-year-old man at a home at Iluka about 11am Sunday

A search was conducted at the home and detectives seized a number of items relevant to the investigation.

The man was taken to Grafton Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of indecent assault - person under 16.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse and extreme cases of neglect.