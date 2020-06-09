Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man for alleged stealing and tampering of fishing equipment. Photo: NSW Police
Police have charged a man for alleged stealing and tampering of fishing equipment. Photo: NSW Police
Crime

Man charged over alleged mud crab thefts at Iluka

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th Jun 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS/Clarence police have charged a man for allegedly stealing and tampering with fishing equipment near Iluka.

Officers attached to the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Prevention Team have been investigating after several mud crab traps were stolen or tampered at Iluka, between March 10 and April 1.

Following extensive inquiries, a 54-year-old man was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice on Friday, May 29 for 12 offences.

These included larceny, interfere with set fishing gear without reasonable excuse, possess fish illegally taken, and deposit litter.

He is due to face Maclean Local Court on Thursday, August 13.

RURAL CRIME: Police there to talk to over offences

According to the NSW Police website, rural crime costs millions of dollars every year. Theft of livestock, produce and equipment, illegal shooting, trespassing and other crimes affect people’s livelihood and wellbeing.

An NSW Police Force spokesman said they needed the community’s help to investigate rural crime.

“With a statewide network of experienced and dedicated Rural Crime Investigators, we can work with rural communities to prevent and solve these crimes,” they said.

Rural crime could also be reported to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

clarence crime rural police nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

        premium_icon Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

        News The family of Gold Coast shark attack victim Rob Pedretti have told of their heartbreak at losing the ‘humble, fun-loving, down to earth and all-round legend’.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        premium_icon Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        Music Song already in the top 10 trending videos on Youtube for Australia

        Wolf Pack becomes a howling success

        premium_icon Wolf Pack becomes a howling success

        News A group that allows men to help each other by sharing their experiences has...