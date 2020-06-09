Man charged over alleged mud crab thefts at Iluka

Police have charged a man for alleged stealing and tampering of fishing equipment. Photo: NSW Police

COFFS/Clarence police have charged a man for allegedly stealing and tampering with fishing equipment near Iluka.

Officers attached to the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Prevention Team have been investigating after several mud crab traps were stolen or tampered at Iluka, between March 10 and April 1.

Following extensive inquiries, a 54-year-old man was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice on Friday, May 29 for 12 offences.

These included larceny, interfere with set fishing gear without reasonable excuse, possess fish illegally taken, and deposit litter.

He is due to face Maclean Local Court on Thursday, August 13.

According to the NSW Police website, rural crime costs millions of dollars every year. Theft of livestock, produce and equipment, illegal shooting, trespassing and other crimes affect people’s livelihood and wellbeing.

An NSW Police Force spokesman said they needed the community’s help to investigate rural crime.

“With a statewide network of experienced and dedicated Rural Crime Investigators, we can work with rural communities to prevent and solve these crimes,” they said.

Rural crime could also be reported to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.