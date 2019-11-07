Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

A Grafton man has been charged with an alleged break and enter at Waterview Heights.

A Grafton man has been charged with an alleged break and enter at Waterview Heights. Jenna Thompson

A GRAFTON man has faced court after he was allegedly disturbed during a break and enter in Waterview Heights last week.

Gerard Peter Reside, 45, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday charged with break and enter house with intent and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

Police allege that on October 31 Mr Reside broke into a premises on Waterview Heights.

At about 11.50am the residents came home and allegedly disturbed Mr Reside, who was inside the house at the time, and fled from the scene.

The residents took note of the registration details of the car Mr Reside was alleged to be driving and at 12.20pm police stopped a vehicle on Ryan St.

Police also allege Mr Reside was disqualified from driving when he was busted behind the wheel.

No plea has been entered in the matter, and Mr Reside will next appear in Grafton Local Court on November 18.