One man has turned himself into police after two other men, including a 63-year-old, were allegedly stabbed at a shopping centre.
Crime

Man charged over double stabbing in car park

by Kara Sonter
26th Aug 2020 7:40 PM
One man has been charged after the alleged stabbing of two a 63-year-old man and his friend at a Bribie Island shopping centre car park last week.

Police from the Caboolture Criminal Investigation Branch charged the 44-year-old Bellara man after he handed himself into police on Monday following the incident at Bribie Island Shopping Centre last Thursday, August 20.

Police will allege that around 5pm an altercation between the 44-year-old man and a 63-year-old Sandstone Point man, who knew each other, broke out in the car park.

A third man, a 43-year-old Bellara man, also became involved when he tried to help their friend.

It is alleged the 44-year-old man produced a knife and injured the other two men.

The 63-year-old man received an injury to his back, while the 43-year-old Bellara man suffered an injury to his stomach.

Both were taken to the Royal Brisbane an Women's Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses said five ambulances and police attended the scene.

"We drove past this scene unfolding, thought someone had been hit by a car," said witness Deb Cooper.

The 44-year-old Bellara man appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court yesterday charged with two counts of wounding.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on October 6.

Originally published as Man charged over car park double stabbing

