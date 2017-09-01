22°
Man charged over fatal crash at Junction Hill

Jarrard Potter
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a number of offences after a fatal crash in Grafton last month.

Thomas Austin, 24, died at the scene of a single car crash on Back Lane in Junction Hill in the early hours of Tuesday, August 22.

About 12.45am police were called to Junction Hill, following reports of a crash.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and found a Holden Astra had left the road and struck a drain.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated Thomas, who had been travelling as a rear-seat passenger; however he died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Grafton Base Hospital before being released.

Two female passengers, both aged 17, were taken to hospital treated for non-life threatening injuries.

About 12pm yesterday, the 18-year-old man attended Grafton Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving causing death - driver manner dangerous, dangerous driving occasioning death-drive under influence, cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle (x2), negligent driving (occasioning death), negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), and not comply P1 restrictions on passengers under 21.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Grafton Local Court on Monday November 27 2017.

