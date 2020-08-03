Menu
Man charged over fatal quad bike crash

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 1:08 PM
A man, accused of riding a quad bike dangerously while drinking, has been charged over the crash which killed Taylah Pearson.

Taylah, aged 22, was critically injured May 14. Her family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off her life support days later.

A 24-year-old Home Hill man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving over the alcohol limit and driving an unregistered vehicle on a road.

He appeared in Ayr Magistrates Court today and will reappear on October 26.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Taylah's sister Brytni Pearson said the family decided to donate Taylah's organs and then discovered she was a registered donor.

"Even in death she still amazes us all," she said.

"Some of her organs were too damaged but we are happy to say that Taylah has saved a few lives. One has her beautiful heart and three have her liver, one being a baby."

quad bikes taylah pearson

