Man charged over Halfway Creek drug find

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

A MAN is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today charged after a gun and drugs were seized after a search was executed earlier this week at Halfway Creek.

Police executed the search warrant on the property on the Pacific Highway at Halfway Creek, last Wednesday, recovering 142 marijuana plants, 2.3kg of dried marijuana, seeds, as well as a rifle and ammunition.

Following inquiries, police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command arrested a 49-year-old man and took him to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He has now been charged with nine offences

. Possess a prohibited drug (two counts)

. Supply a prohibited drug

. Cultivate a prohibited plant

. Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm

. Possess unregistered firearm - prohibited firearm

. Not keep firearm safely - prohibited firearm

. Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and

. Possess ammunition without holding a licence.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that the seizure would be a huge hit to local drug supply before Christmas. They estimated the worth of the find at a street value of $200,000