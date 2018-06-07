Menu
Redbank drug bust
Crime

Man charged over industrial cannabis grow house

Emma Clarke
by
7th Jun 2018 12:47 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM

POLICE have charged a man after they found 1500 cannabis plants in a grow house in a shed at Redbank earlier this week.

Just before midday on Tuesday, police searched a property on River Rd where they found a large shed and grow house with 1500 plants at different growth stages.

A crime scene was declared and was guarded overnight while investigators returned the next day.

A 40-year-old Calamvale man was late last night charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs schedule two, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

He has been given bail and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 3.

Police are appealing for public assistance, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

