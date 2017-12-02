Man charged over Smiles Cafe break-ins

POLICE have made an arrest in relation to a series of break-ins at a Grafton cafe.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said a 35-year-old South Grafton man was charged on Thursday, November 23, in relation to three break-ins at Smiles Cafe, in the Grafton Food Emporium on King St.

"Over the space of a fortnight, the shop had been the victims of three break-ins, with cash stolen on each occasion," Insp Reid said.

"On each occasion the suspect would break in through a roller door and walk directly behind the counter to access the money.

"A small sum of money was stolen on each occasion."

Insp Reid said police were able to identify the 35-year-old man as an employee at the Grafton Food Emporium.

The man will appear before Grafton Local Court on Monday, December 4.

Insp Reid said she was pleased police were able to make an arrest in relation to the break-ins.

Investigations are continuing into two residential break and enters earlier this week, where a Tyndale property was ransacked on Monday, followed by a Junction Hill property on Tuesday.

Both daylight robberies prompted Insp Reid to issue a warning to Clarence Valley residents to be mindful of their home security, especially leading into Christmas.

"Unfortunately it's that time of year when people start to stock up on presents and they're keeping valuables in their houses, which become targets for opportunistic thieves," she said.

"It's important for people to ensure their homes are fully secured, and keep their doors and windows closed and locked."

Insp Reid said anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact Grafton Police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.